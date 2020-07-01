Gary Brandon Carlisle
Gary Brandon Carlisle, 36, of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., died on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Born in New Hanover County, N.C., he was the son of Catherine "Cathy" Light Milliken, of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. and Gary Carlisle and wife, Tammy, of Supply, N.C. He was formerly employed by Wooten Electrical Construction and Carlisle Tree Company. Surviving in addition to his parents are a sister, Heather Buckland, and her companion, Timothy Lee of Supply, N.C.; nephew, Landon Wayne Buckland; and niece, Timber Nicole Lee. A memorial service was held on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 5 p.m. in New Vision Pentecostal Church in Shallotte, N.C. Online condolences can be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte.

Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC 28459
(910) 754-6363
