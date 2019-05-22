Guest Book View Sign Service Information Coastal Cremations-Wilmington 6 Jacksonville St. Wilmington , NC 28403 (910)-392-6032 Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Louis Tierney, 54 of Shallotte passed away Monday, May 13, 2019.

Mr. Tierney was born in Laguna Beach, Calif., on March 25, 1965, and is survived by his wife Karen Miller Tierney; daughter Savannah Leigh Tierney; and son Miles James Tierney.

Gary loved spending time at the beach, especially with his family. As a former Tarheel, he also enjoyed watching every Carolina basketball game. Gary was not known by many in the community, but those who did know him came to appreciate their time with him very much as he had a sense of humor like no other.

Additional survivors include his mother and father, Michele and Barry Dudley; brothers, Shannon Tierney and Jamie Dudley; nieces, Olivia Miller, Giulia Macarone and Berkley Dudley; nephews, Samuel Frink, John Frink, Dawson Miller, Reid Miller, Caleb Dudley and Josiah Tierney.

Gary will be honored and celebrated by his family with a private Celebration of Life.



Published in The Brunswick Beacon on May 23, 2019

