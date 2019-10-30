Gene W. Hoge
Gene W. Hoge, 83, of Sunset Beach, passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, to be with the Lord. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Lorraine Hoge; his daughter Laura House and fiance Kurt Oakes; his son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Linda Hoge; his daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Michael Rogers; grandchildren, Kelsea Gora, Taylor Hoge, Joshua Hoge, Grace House, and great-granddaughters Lilliana and Leila Gora. Services will be held in King George, Va.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Oct. 31, 2019