George Brooke Farquhar ("Brooke"), 87, of Calabash, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Brooke was born July 16, 1932, in Washington, D.C. to Carol and Marian Farquhar. He graduated from Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Md. in 1950. From 1951 to 1955 he served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. He graduated from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor's Degree and later studied at the Scripps Institute of Oceanography in San Diego, Calif. He was an Oceanographer for the U.S. National Ocean Research and Development Activity (NORDA) for 30 years, retiring from the government in 1990. In 1993, he moved to Calabash, North Carolina with his wife, April. He enjoyed golf, travel, and Dixie Land jazz music. He was very active in his community, serving as the Community Association President for Saltaire Village for 3 years, and a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars () in Calabash.
He is survived by his wife, April Janet; children Carol Francis (J.D.), Brooke Miller, Douglas Lee (Cheryl), Lisa Marie (Pete), Scott David, Debbie Patrice (Frank), and Donald Foster (Alice); grandchildren Sean Hunter, William Brooke, Heather Elise (Scott), Brian Gilbert, Bradley James, Samuel Brooke, and Ellie Marie; great-grandchildren Hunter Gene and Carolina Jolie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the , 900 Carter Dr. SW, Calabash, N.C. 28467, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22. Brooke has been granted the honor of burial at sea by the U.S. Navy at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Brooke's name to the National Home for Children, 3573 S Waverly Rd, Eaton Rapids, Mich., 48827.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Feb. 20, 2020