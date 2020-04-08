Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Gus Carras. View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Send Flowers Obituary

George Gus Carras, 94, passed away at his home in Charlotte, N.C. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. George was one of six children born in Pulaski, Va. on May 7, 1925 to the late Constantine N. Carras and Georgia Tselios Carras.

George left Pulaski in 1943 at age 18 to enlist in the Air Force where he was a member of the 3rd Mobile Radio and Radar Squadron as an assistant aircraft mechanic. He was honorably discharged in 1946 and returned to Pulaski to work in the family restaurant. In 1952, the family moved to Charlotte. George enjoyed photography, and was employed as a cameraman for WSOC in the late 1950's and early 1960's. He was often in the right place at the right time and witnessed many exciting events in the south from behind the lens. George was convicted and fined $100 for trespassing after filming a sit-in at a Sumter, S.C. drug store in 1961. He went on to win the prestigious Southern TV Photographer of the Year Award in 1962 from the Southern Newsfilm Association. That same year, he married the love of his life, Connie Castanes.



After starting a family with Connie, George left the news scene and co-founded Carras & Wallace Realty Co. in 1968, one of the first real estate firms in Charlotte. Carras & Wallace Realty Co. grew quickly right along with the city of Charlotte in the 1970's and 1980's, and eventually became Carras Realty. George retired in 1989, but Carras Realty operated until 1994. George was a Master Mason and 32nd Degree Scottish Rites Mason. He was also an Oasis Shriner, and active in the early years of the Shrine Bowl.

George spent his winters in retirement woodworking in his garage in Charlotte, and he spent the other three seasons fishing from Sunset Beach Pier. He loved to cook, especially homemade bread (his mother's recipe), chocolate cake, baklava, and spanakopita, a family favorite.

George was most happy at Sunset Beach where he had many dear friends. He relished a good gin martini on the front porch.



George is survived by sons, Constantine George (Dean) and his wife, Cristi of Carthage, N.C., Angelo James Carras and Mary Susan Crenshaw of Charlotte; Candice Cherrybone Carras White and husband, Kenny of Charlotte; grandchildren, Eleni and Sophia Carras, Jeremiah and Annabella White, and Neely Crenshaw; nieces, Adrian Carras of Weddington, N.C., Helene Carras of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Angela Carras of Charlotte. He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie; son, George Gus Carras, Jr.; brothers, Nicholas Gus, Jim Gus, and William (Bill) Gus; sisters, Angeline Gianopulos and Helen Holland.



Funeral services for George will be private.

Memorials may be made to St. Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church, 5108 Kuykendall Road, Charlotte, N.C. 28270.

Memorials may be made to St. Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church, 5108 Kuykendall Road, Charlotte, N.C. 28270.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, N.C. 28204, (704) 641-7606.

