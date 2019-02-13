George Marvin Crook Jr., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Hospice House of Union County.
He was born Jan. 19, 1949, to the late George Marvin Crook Sr. and Jean Clontz Crook.
He is survived by his aunt, Dorothy Emmaline Crook; several cousins; Margaret Desio and her two daughters; and a large extended family.
Marvin spent his childhood in Monroe and graduated from Monroe High School. His broadcasting career spanned more than 50 years beginning at WMAP in Monroe, WCPL in Pageland, S.C., and WDZD in Shallotte. He was the director of WDZD 99.1 in Monroe.
Marvin, also known as "The Night Rocker," "Marvelous Marv" and "Super Car," enjoyed Motown music, UNC basketball, Atlanta Braves baseball, the North Carolina mountains and his beloved Ocean Isle Beach.
Marvin's love of classic cars, Corvettes, Thunderbirds and Corvairs, was known throughout the Southeast. His infectious laugh and fun-loving personality will be remembered by all.
Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, in Gordon Funeral Chapel, 1904 Lancaster Ave, Monroe, NC 28112. Burial followed in Lakeland Memorial Park. The family received friends prior to the service at Gordon Funeral Service.
Memorials may be made to WDZD, a 5013© Non-Profit Organization, 201 North Main Street, Suite 102, Monroe, NC 28112 and Hospice of Union County; 700 West Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC 28110.
Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralservice.com
Gordon Funeral Service is caring for the Crook Family.
Gordon Funeral Service, Inc.
1904 Lancaster Avenue
Monroe, NC 28112
(704) 283-8141
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Feb. 14, 2019