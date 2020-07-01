George S. Hall of Supply passed away at the Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center in Bolivia on June 22, 2020, at the age of 77.
George was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 5, 1943, and was an Air Force veteran. He retired from Clopay Corporation in Cincinnati, Ohio and opened The Bike Rack in Florence, Ky. where he also sponsored BMX racing teams for several years. He then started Showcase Marketing Association, a sales and marketing company, which he owned for 25 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Wanda Hall, and son, Chris Hall. George is survived by his wife of 53 years, Virginia; brother, Roger Hall (Charlotte); sister, Debbie Fink (Bob); brother-in-law, Dave Sutter (Carol); niece, Heather Cox; nephews, David Hall, Mark Hall, Craig Sutter, Steve Sutter; and several great-nieces and nephews.
In lieu of customary remembrances, donations may be made in his name to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777, Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center at 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jul. 1, 2020.