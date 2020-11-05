1/
Gerald David Mowery
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald "David" Mowery, 78, of Calabash, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Born on July 24, 1942, in Trenton, N.J., to Philip and Elsie Mowery, David grew up in Lambertville, N.J.
He graduated from NHRHS in Lambertville in 1960. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force serving four years. After discharge, he worked as an electrician, as a civilian avionic technician with NYANG at Stewart Air Force Base. When the base closed, he went to work for General Telephone retiring after 24 years as a customer service supervisor. During that time he was also a member of the NYANG retiring after 20 years as a MSGT. David married Patricia in 1965 in Middletown, N.Y. They were happily married for 53 years until her passing in 2018 from cancer.
David was a member of SUMC serving on various committees. He was a member of the Calabash Elks Lodge #2679. He enjoyed cruising, gardening and working with other residents to help keep his community looking nice.
David is survived by their son Kris of Louisville, Ky., brother, Rodney of Grantville, Ga.; grandchildren, Anna and Ben of Louisville, Ky.; brother and sisters-in-law, Steven and Merri Jo Guattery of Farmington, N.M., Ronnie and Elaine Barnes of Middletown, N.Y., Rollin and Carole Lybolt of Middletown, N.Y., Harry and Kathy Hamilton of Middletown, N.Y. along with several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health conditions a service will be held at a later date.
You may offer online condolences at shallottefunerals.com.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte, North Carolina.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral and Cremation Service
3660 Express Drive
Shallotte, NC 28470
9107543333
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved