Gerald "David" Mowery, 78, of Calabash, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Born on July 24, 1942, in Trenton, N.J., to Philip and Elsie Mowery, David grew up in Lambertville, N.J.
He graduated from NHRHS in Lambertville in 1960. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force serving four years. After discharge, he worked as an electrician, as a civilian avionic technician with NYANG at Stewart Air Force Base. When the base closed, he went to work for General Telephone retiring after 24 years as a customer service supervisor. During that time he was also a member of the NYANG retiring after 20 years as a MSGT. David married Patricia in 1965 in Middletown, N.Y. They were happily married for 53 years until her passing in 2018 from cancer.
David was a member of SUMC serving on various committees. He was a member of the Calabash Elks Lodge #2679. He enjoyed cruising, gardening and working with other residents to help keep his community looking nice.
David is survived by their son Kris of Louisville, Ky., brother, Rodney of Grantville, Ga.; grandchildren, Anna and Ben of Louisville, Ky.; brother and sisters-in-law, Steven and Merri Jo Guattery of Farmington, N.M., Ronnie and Elaine Barnes of Middletown, N.Y., Rollin and Carole Lybolt of Middletown, N.Y., Harry and Kathy Hamilton of Middletown, N.Y. along with several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health conditions a service will be held at a later date.
You may offer online condolences at shallottefunerals.com.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte, North Carolina.