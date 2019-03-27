Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Gerald Lionel Tittensor ("Gerry"), 79, of Shallotte, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, March 19, 2019, at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick in Bolivia, North Carolina.

Gerry was born July 5, 1939, in Toronto, Canada, and former places of residence include Toronto, Ramsey, New Jersey, France and West Milford, New Jersey.

Gerry was preceded in death by his parents, William Kenneth Gerald

Gerry is survived by his devoted wife, Georgette Reine, who selflessly cared for Gerry for many years; three sons and daughters-in-law, David and Charlene, Christian and Oksana, and Jamie & Donna; beloved niece, Norma Baran Meades and husband Michael; and six grandchildren, Matthew, Rebecca, Alec, Nina, Sophie and Andrew.

Gerry was a member of St Brendan's Catholic Church in Shallotte and received a Bachelor's of Science degree with honors in Chemical Engineering from the University of Toronto. He held various senior management positions at several companies, including Atochem and Cyro Industries, during a successful and hard-working career that brought his family from Canada to New Jersey and France. Gerry and Georgette retired to North Carolina in 2001.

Gerry enjoyed reading, golf, music, travel and spending time with his family. His family has fond memories of long trips from New Jersey to Toronto for the holidays, the cottage, the boat "Sans Souci", skiing, and building sandcastles on summer vacation. Amongst his many legacies, Gerry leaves his love for listening and dancing to Neil Diamond with his family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

You may offer online condolences at

White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Chapel





Gerald Lionel Tittensor ("Gerry"), 79, of Shallotte, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, March 19, 2019, at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick in Bolivia, North Carolina.Gerry was born July 5, 1939, in Toronto, Canada, and former places of residence include Toronto, Ramsey, New Jersey, France and West Milford, New Jersey.Gerry was preceded in death by his parents, William Kenneth Gerald Smith and Evelyn; and his two brothers, Kenneth Sydney and Wilfred Edmond.Gerry is survived by his devoted wife, Georgette Reine, who selflessly cared for Gerry for many years; three sons and daughters-in-law, David and Charlene, Christian and Oksana, and Jamie & Donna; beloved niece, Norma Baran Meades and husband Michael; and six grandchildren, Matthew, Rebecca, Alec, Nina, Sophie and Andrew.Gerry was a member of St Brendan's Catholic Church in Shallotte and received a Bachelor's of Science degree with honors in Chemical Engineering from the University of Toronto. He held various senior management positions at several companies, including Atochem and Cyro Industries, during a successful and hard-working career that brought his family from Canada to New Jersey and France. Gerry and Georgette retired to North Carolina in 2001.Gerry enjoyed reading, golf, music, travel and spending time with his family. His family has fond memories of long trips from New Jersey to Toronto for the holidays, the cottage, the boat "Sans Souci", skiing, and building sandcastles on summer vacation. Amongst his many legacies, Gerry leaves his love for listening and dancing to Neil Diamond with his family.A memorial service will be held at a later date.You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Chapel Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Mar. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

White Funeral and Cremation Service

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close