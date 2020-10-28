Gerald Randolf Scott, 84, of Fleetwood, NC, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 peacefully at home. He was born November 4, 1935, in Marietta, NC, a son of the late Bennett and Annie Scott. He attended school in Fairmont, NC, where he drove a school bus.

Gerald served in the US Army for two years, then entered Pfeiffer College in NC, where he met his wife JoAnn. They married in 1960, and would be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this November.

Gerald was a member of Bradley Memorial United Methodist Church in Gastonia, NC, where he sang in the church choir.

He was a longtime member of Wesley Acres Swim and Racket Club in Gastonia, NC, where he enjoyed playing tennis.

After 34 years, he retired from Lithium Corporation in Bessemer City, NC, and shortly thereafter moved to Ocean Isle Beach, NC, where he became a member of Seaside United Methodist Church and sang in the choir.

After dividing his time between the coast and mountains, he moved full time to the High Country of NC, where Gerald became a member of Bethany United Methodist Church. A talented musician, he taught himself to play the guitar and enjoyed playing music with friends.

Survivors of Mr. Scott include his loving wife and longtime caretaker, JoAnn Noland Scott of Fleetwood, NC; daughter Beth Hennington of Burlington, NC and her son, William; son Jeffrey Scott of Burlington, NC and his sons Joseph, Carson, and Bailey; and nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, West Jefferson, NC or to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC.

Boone Family Funeral Home in West Jefferson, NC, is serving the family.



