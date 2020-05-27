Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine "Tootsie" Inman. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 11:00 AM Brunswick Memorial Gardens Shallotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Geraldine "Tootsie" Inman passed away at home on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the age of 89. Born Jan. 6, 1931, to Alma Burke Formyduval and Dessie Milliken Formyduval, Tootsie grew up in Freeland, N.C. near the Waccamaw River. The daughter of a farmer, Tootsie helped work in the fields and developed a lifelong love of nature and gardening. She could identify birds from their songs and trees from their leaves.



Always eager to learn, as a child Tootsie convinced the local principal to allow her to start school a year early. She had many fond memories of school, such as serving as vice-president of her junior class, being named May Queen at the May Day dance, and her membership in the Beta Club, but none surpassed the significance of meeting the boy who would later become her husband and partner of nearly seven decades.



After graduating from Waccamaw School, Tootsie followed her sister to Charlotte and worked in the offices of Belk department store and later as a telephone operator for Southern Bell. In 1950, she married her high school sweetheart. Tootsie recognized the value of family at an early age. As one of six children, she had learned from watching her mother how to be an amazing and skillful mom. Whether Tootsie was sewing clothes for herself and her family, preparing hundreds of perfect cupcakes in her capacity as grade mother at Tryon Hills Elementary, or disciplining unruly children, she was equipped for every situation.



In addition to being beloved by her own children, she is cherished and adored by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The best part of every holiday was going to Grandma Tootsie's, and not just because of her pecan pie. For all her accomplishments, her greatest was making us feel loved and welcome. Grandma's house always felt like home. Tootsie's wisdom and compassion were recognized beyond her immediate family. It was a common sight to see her on the phone talking with family members and women from church. When her friends needed advice, they knew she was the one to call for a listening ear and that she would make time for them. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she loved being a Sunday school teacher and visiting teacher.



Tootsie is survived by her husband of 69 years, James Larry Inman; their four children, Richard Inman, Suzanne Willden, David Inman, and Andrew Inman; six grandchildren, Lauren, Rachel, Lindsay, Ross, Jared, and Ethan; and three great-grandchildren, Ammon, Aaron, and Henry.



A graveside service will be held Friday, May 29 at 11 a.m. at Brunswick Memorial Gardens in Shallotte. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tootsie's honor to Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, N.C. 28247.

