Glenda Faye Upchurch, 68, of Shallotte died Feb. 20, 2020. She was born in Brunswick County on Nov. 25, 1951, a daughter of Lula Grace Evans of Shallotte, and the late Laury Evans.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her fiancé Dennis Lee Lewis, Jr. of Supply; sons, Malcolm Upchurch and Joseph Upchurch both of Shallotte, and Luke Upchurch (Sandra) of Longwood; daughters, Luanna Wilder of Ash, and Maggie Norris (Larry D.) of Ash; brother, Larry Allen Evans (Annette) of Supply; 13 grandchildren; and two great- grandchildren.
Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Burial was in Oak Grove Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Feb. 27, 2020