Obituary Guest Book View Sign









Glenda Lewis Arnold, 71, of Bolivia passed away Wednesday morning at her home.

Mrs. Arnold was born February 14, 1948, in Brunswick County, daughter of the late John William Lewis and Annie Dale Anderson Lewis. Many knew her for her love of sports. Whether it was playing softball or coaching adults and children, she could be found at the ballpark many nights. N.C. State was her favorite team and she loved cheering them on. She also loved watching March Madness, fishing, collecting antiques, refinishing furniture, painting and drawing. She loved her many pets throughout the years. Her family meant the world to her. She enjoyed going out to eat with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a Godly woman and was an angel here on Earth. She was always willing to lend a hand to anyone, even a stranger. She was the best Nana ever. She was preceded in death by her husband R.C. Arnold Jr; sister, Shirley Hinson; and three brothers-in-law, Eugene Clemmons, Sam Milliken and Bobby Hinson.



Survivors include her son, Keith Arnold and wife Julie of Bolivia; brother, Tommy Lewis and wife Pat of Winnabow; sister, Betty Clemmons of Bolivia, Sandra Milliken of Bolivia, and Carolyn Stanley of Shallotte; grandchildren, Krystal Arnold, Kelly Marvin and husband Johnathan, and Kassidy Arnold; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Stanaland, Mason Stone, Luke Marvin, Weston White, Laikyn Marvin, Jentry Marvin; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Funeral services were held at eleven o'clock in the morning Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Antioch Baptist Church. Burial followed in the Clemmons Family Cemetery.



The family received friends from six until eight o'clock in the evening Friday, March 29, 2019, at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Highway East, Bolivia, North Carolina.



Online condolences are encouraged and may be offered at



White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel

Glenda Lewis Arnold, 71, of Bolivia passed away Wednesday morning at her home.Mrs. Arnold was born February 14, 1948, in Brunswick County, daughter of the late John William Lewis and Annie Dale Anderson Lewis. Many knew her for her love of sports. Whether it was playing softball or coaching adults and children, she could be found at the ballpark many nights. N.C. State was her favorite team and she loved cheering them on. She also loved watching March Madness, fishing, collecting antiques, refinishing furniture, painting and drawing. She loved her many pets throughout the years. Her family meant the world to her. She enjoyed going out to eat with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a Godly woman and was an angel here on Earth. She was always willing to lend a hand to anyone, even a stranger. She was the best Nana ever. She was preceded in death by her husband R.C. Arnold Jr; sister, Shirley Hinson; and three brothers-in-law, Eugene Clemmons, Sam Milliken and Bobby Hinson.Survivors include her son, Keith Arnold and wife Julie of Bolivia; brother, Tommy Lewis and wife Pat of Winnabow; sister, Betty Clemmons of Bolivia, Sandra Milliken of Bolivia, and Carolyn Stanley of Shallotte; grandchildren, Krystal Arnold, Kelly Marvin and husband Johnathan, and Kassidy Arnold; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Stanaland, Mason Stone, Luke Marvin, Weston White, Laikyn Marvin, Jentry Marvin; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Funeral services were held at eleven o'clock in the morning Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Antioch Baptist Church. Burial followed in the Clemmons Family Cemetery.The family received friends from six until eight o'clock in the evening Friday, March 29, 2019, at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Highway East, Bolivia, North Carolina.Online condolences are encouraged and may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

White Funeral and Cremation Service

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close