Gordon E. Malmfeldt, 93, of Carolina Shores, formerly of Bowie, Md., passed away peacefully at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare SECU Hospice House of Brunswick on Saturday, May 30, 2020, after undergoing treatment at McLeod Seacoast Hospital. Born on Sept. 14, 1926, in Chicago, Ill., Gordon is survived by his sister Ruth, his son in-law Michael Hutchinson, stepdaughter, Dee Staver, stepson in-law, Richard Staver, sister in-law, Alene Morin, brother in-law, Roland Morin, as well as numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dianne in Dec. 2019, his wife, Ester Boyd Malmfeldt in Feb. 2017, and his wife Grace Malmfeldt in 1996.
After graduating high school in 1944, he served two years in the U.S. Navy Air Corps, and was a member of American Legion Nocha White Post 503, Calabash, N.C. Gordon attended Perdue University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Air Transportation Engineering. He ran a weekly radio program and was editor and chief of the School of Aeronautics newspaper. He joined the FBI as a special agent in 1951, stationed in Connecticut and was transferred to FBI Headquarters in Washington DC in 1953. He retired from his position as section Chief in 1977.
During his retirement he was very active in the church, the American Legion, and other civic organizations. The highlight of his retirement was traveling the world with Grace and Ester. In 1999 Gordon and Ester relocated to Carolina Shores where they were extremely active in supporting their new community.
A service will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jun. 24, 2020.