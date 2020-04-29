Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Robert Groff. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Gordon Robert Groff, 63, died in Durham, N.C. on April 1, 2020. He was born in Detroit Mich. on July 13, 1956 to Hollen and Shirley Groff. He graduated from Union Endicott High School in 1974, received a B.S. in Education from SUNY – Oswego in 1978, and started his teaching career at the Catholic Diocese of Albany. In 1993 he moved to Florida where he taught 5th grade at Coconut Creek Elementary School until his passing.An amazing teacher who worked with students with special needs, Gordon reached students other teachers could not. His students loved him for his sense of humor, caring spirit, and his ability to inspire them to be better. He loved to travel, spend time with family and friends, play fantasy football, and work with his students and fellow teachers at Coconut Creek Elementary.Gordon is survived by his mother and father, Hollen Edward and Shirley Groff; his older brother's family, Hollen Mark, Roseanne, and Hollen Matthew Groff; his younger sister's family, Karen and Mike McClain, and Brea & Chris Griffith; and his youngest sister's family, Diane Groff and LeAnn Hinson. Due to current restrictions, a celebration of life service is delayed.In lieu of flowers and gifts, he asked that donations be directed to 3 organizations: The Catholic Charities of Albany. Gordon started his teaching career in the catholic school system in Albany, at ccrcda.org ; Duke Cancer Institute where Gordon received a diagnosis and options for treatment and care at dukecancerinstitute.org/give ; Coconut Creek Elementary School. Funds will be used to purchase a Buddy Bench and purchase books for students. Venmo Michele Rothacker any donation.Joshua 1:9. "Have I not commanded you? Be strong and of good courage, be not frightened, neither be dismayed, for the lord your God is with you wherever you go."The Groff family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries. Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 30, 2020

