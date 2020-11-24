Greg Cole, 69, from Supply, passed away on Nov. 5 unexpectedly.
Greg was born on Sept. 17, 1951 in Durham, to James and Georgia Cole. He retired from Durham Public Schools after 30 years of service. He was active in his church and choir in Shallotte at Camp United Methodist Church, and loved his yearly meetings in Boone with his alumni at Appalachian State University with the Baptist Student Union.
He loved the breeze on a nice day at the beach and he had his favorite spot under a tree at the pool. He also would head to the west side of the state every year to spend time in the mountains with friends. He loved gardening and the joy of life that flowers and greenery provided. Most of all he loved his family and friends. His kind and tender soul always would light up any room he was present in and will continue to live in each of us.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Georgia Cole.
He is survived by his daughter, Meredith Prutzman (Jayson) of Graham; son, Brian Cole (Amy) of Franklinton; grandson, Cole Prutzman.
He also was an awesome grandpaw to nine fur babies and his sidekick fur baby, Cody.
A Celebration of Life service was held Monday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. at Grey Stone Baptist Church in Durham.
Flowers are still welcome; In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Cole Prutzman "college fund" PO Box 1090 Hillsborough, NC 27278 (Attn: Deonza Clark).
You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte, North Carolina.