Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Gregory Edward Leonard of Sunset Beach, N.C., passed away on March 5, 2019, at the age of 67.

He was born in Rochester, New York, on October 4, 1951, the son of the late, William Edward Leonard and Roberta Helen Mooney Leonard.

Beloved husband of Bobbi Leonard of 47 years; two sons, Gregory Leonard II and Brian (Heidi) Leonard; his four grandchildren, Kaitlin, Jacob, Julia and Mitchell. He is survived by his brother Gary Leonard, his sisters Sharon (Mark) Meka, Nancy (Marty) Lesh, Brenda Scott and his Aunt Dee Andrews. He has many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Greg was VP of Sales and Marketing for Paul deLima Coffee Company for 31 years in Rochester, N.Y. before retiring to Sunset Beach, N.C.

He enjoyed fishing, boating, traveling, golfing and his favorite time was spent with family and his four grandchildren. Greg was loved by his family and friends and will be missed by many.

A Memorial Mass was held 11:00 a.m. Friday March 8, 2019, at St. Brendan Catholic Church, 5101 Ocean Hwy, Shallotte, NC.

A Memorial Mass was also held 12:00 p.m. Friday March 15, 2019, at St. John of Rochester Catholic Church 8 Fairpoint, NY 14450.

Private on-line condolences may be sent to:

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to: Brunswick County, EMS Department, P.O. Box 249 Bolivia, North Carolina 28422.

Gregory Edward Leonard of Sunset Beach, N.C., passed away on March 5, 2019, at the age of 67.He was born in Rochester, New York, on October 4, 1951, the son of the late, William Edward Leonard and Roberta Helen Mooney Leonard.Beloved husband of Bobbi Leonard of 47 years; two sons, Gregory Leonard II and Brian (Heidi) Leonard; his four grandchildren, Kaitlin, Jacob, Julia and Mitchell. He is survived by his brother Gary Leonard, his sisters Sharon (Mark) Meka, Nancy (Marty) Lesh, Brenda Scott and his Aunt Dee Andrews. He has many cousins, nieces and nephews.Greg was VP of Sales and Marketing for Paul deLima Coffee Company for 31 years in Rochester, N.Y. before retiring to Sunset Beach, N.C.He enjoyed fishing, boating, traveling, golfing and his favorite time was spent with family and his four grandchildren. Greg was loved by his family and friends and will be missed by many.A Memorial Mass was held 11:00 a.m. Friday March 8, 2019, at St. Brendan Catholic Church, 5101 Ocean Hwy, Shallotte, NC.A Memorial Mass was also held 12:00 p.m. Friday March 15, 2019, at St. John of Rochester Catholic Church 8 Fairpoint, NY 14450.Private on-line condolences may be sent to: www.brunswickfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to: Brunswick County, EMS Department, P.O. Box 249 Bolivia, North Carolina 28422. Funeral Home Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory

5229 Ocean Hwy W

Shallotte , NC 28459

(910) 754-6363 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Mar. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close