Gregory H. Wheeler
Gregory H. Wheeler, 50, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.
He grew up in Corning, N.Y., and graduated from Peekskill High School in 1988. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, watching the Buffalo Bills, scuba diving, listening to music, swimming, beach time, and watching nephews' lacrosse games.
Gregory is survivied by his mother, Marilyn Pidgeon (Robert) of Ocean Isle Beach; father, David Wheeler (Sally) of Ovilla, Texas; brothers Bradley Wheeler (KC) of Fuquay-Varina, N.C., Clint Wheeler (Haley) of Dallas, Texas; step brothers, Bob Pidgeon (Kyle McCarthy) of Ocean Isle Beach, Anthony Pidgeon (Amy) of Nazareth, Pa.; step-sister, Tricia Pidgeon of Saugerties, N.Y.; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to Paws-Ability, PO Box 6174. Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Oct. 10, 2019