Service Information
Andrews Mortuary & Crematory - Market Street Chapel
1617 MARKET ST
Wilmington , NC 28401
(910)-762-7788
Visitation
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Andrews Mortuary & Crematory - Market Street Chapel
1617 MARKET ST
Wilmington , NC 28401
Funeral
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
125 South 3rd Street
Wilmington , NC
Celebration of Life
2:00 PM
Banner Elk Presbyterian Church
420 College Avenue
Banner Elk , NC
Obituary

Mr. Grover Aubret Gore Sr., 88, passed away on Sunday, March 8, in Winston-Salem, N.C., with his whole extended family at his bedside.

He was born on Sept. 18, 1931 at the crossroads of the seaside road and Highway 17 at Grissettown N.C. to the late Grover Rodney Gore and Lena May Grissett Gore. He grew up in Grissettown N.C., and attended school in Shallotte, N.C. where he graduated from Shallotte High School in 1949.

Upon graduating, Grover joined the

In 1954, he applied and attended Mars Hill College for two years and transferred to North Carolina State University, where he graduated in 1958. Upon graduating college, Grover's first position was as a county agricultural agent in Wadesboro, Anson County, N.C. On a visit, while living in Wadesboro, attending an afternoon high school baseball game in Wadesboro, he met the love of his life, Marianne Florence Noel Boyd of Charlotte. They were married on June 18, 1960 in Charlotte.

After being married for a few months, he applied and attended Wake Forest University, School of Law, where he graduated in the spring of 1963.

Grover's first position after graduation was as a corporate lawyer for Chips Franchise Systems in Rocky Mount, N.C. In the summer of 1966, Grover joined the Bunn Frink Law Firm that had offices in Southport and Shallotte. They made their home permanent in Southport in 1967 with the purchase of their house on 115 Bay Street until 2004.

While practicing law, Grover would help his father out on the family farm, Hickory Grove Farm in Grissettown, N.C. as much as he could. He loved being a part of farm life with his father and his children.

Grover joined and was asked to help on many different organizations during his life such as: Board member or Chairman of the Wilmington United Way, The Hatteras Lighthouse Commission, Brunswick County Board of Education, Scottish Society of Wilmington, Southport Art Museum, House of Boyd Society, Brunswick County Airport Commission, Brunswick County Democratic Party, Cape Fear Navigation and Pilotage Commission, 13th District Bar Association, North Carolina State University, and Phi Delta Phi Legal Fraternity.

In 1971, Grover was elected to be on the board of trustees at North Carolina State University until 1983. During this time he was chairman of several boards and committees in the life of the university and the college of veterinary. He was instrumental in every aspect from the beginning (approval & financial) and the final completion of the college of veterinary. There are many people in the private and public sector who have stated that "if it was not for Grover Gore, that the veterinarian school would have never been built." He was very passionate about everything at North Carolina State University up until his death. He lived and breathed thru all of his friends that he made there.

One of the founding principles that Grover developed through his life was being a part of the Freemasons, York Rite, and Scottish Rite bodies where he was involved for several years. He was a part of the Freemason Kilwinning Lodge No. 64, Pythagoras Lodge No. 249, Snow Lodge No. 363, Mark Mason,York Rite Bodies, and 32' Mason, Scottish Rite Bodies.

In 1994, Grover helped start the Scottish Society of Wilmington, where he fell in love with his Scottish Heritage where he attended different Scottish events over the years. The ultimate Scottish event was the Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain N.C., where he attended and was an advisor as well. This event is where everyone Scottish would come from all over the United States to attend.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Wilmington, N.C. (until 2004), and then a member of the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church in Banner Elk, N.C. (until 2020), where he served at these churches as a deacon, elder, and other church committees.

Grover had a passion for the outdoors, especially duck (Knotts Island, N.C.) and pheasant hunting (Kimball & Emery S.D.). Both of these hunting events he did for over 30 years and these people became like family to him. His other passions were traveling, reading (Lewis and Clark Journals), genealogy and historical events, and fishing. All of these passions gave him much pleasure, whether done alone or with friends, and has been a source of many happy memories.

He is survived by his wife, of 59 years, Marianne Florence Noel Boyd Gore of Boone, four children, Enid Sullivan of Atlanta Ga., Allison Boyd Gore of Burlington N.C., Charlotte Rosemary Gore Stevens of Raleigh, Grover Aubret Gore II (Ladema) of Lewisville N.C. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Grover Aubret Gore III of Lewisville N.C. and Madelynn Julia Gore of Lewisville N.C.

A funeral and burial service was held on Sunday March 15 at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church at 125 South 3rd Street, Wilmington, N.C.

A visitation was held on Saturday March 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Andrews Mortuary at 1617 Market Street in Wilmington N.C.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday March 28 at 2:00 p.m. at the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church, 420 College Avenue, Banner Elk, N.C.

