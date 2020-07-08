1/1
Grover Henderson Holden
1937 - 2020
Grover Henderson Holden
Grover Henderson Holden, 83, of Supply went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday July 1, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Holden was born in Brunswick County on Feb. 26, 1937, and was the son of the late Grover Talmadge Holden and Minnie Cross Lewis Holden. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Connie Holden, and five siblings. He was a U.S. Army Veteran where he served with the military police. He retired from BEMC after over 33 years of service where he started as a lineman and at the time of his retirement he was a Sub-Station supervisor. Following his retirement he enjoyed genealogy and was an active member of the Brunswick County Historical Society. He was an avid vegetable and flower gardener especially his roses, and he enjoyed sharing his vegetables and flowers with others.
He is survived by his wife Mildred "Mickey" Holden; three sons, Thomas H. Holden of Calif., Talmage A. Holden of Supply, Marion E. Holden of Supply; three step-children, DeVane W. Mooney and husband Paul of Coats, N.C., Timothy White and wife Andrea of Varnamtown, Keith White and wife Krista of Wilmington; 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private due to health concerns with Covid-19.
Pallbearers will be Harvard Holden, Phil Cheers, David Fearnside, Kendall Hewett, Dane Stanley, David Lewis.
The family received friends Friday evening July 3, 2020, at White Funeral and Cremation Service in Bolivia.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be directed to Liberty Hospice, 1120 Ocean Highway West, Supply, NC 28462.
You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply/Bolivia Chapel

Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
White Funeral and Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral and Cremation Service
603 Ocean Hwy E
Bolivia, NC 28422
9107546848
July 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Christina Callender
Friend
July 6, 2020
Im so sorry to hear of your loss. I admire Mr. Holden he was very good to me. May God give you the strength through this time.
Teresa Torres and Christina Callender
Friend
