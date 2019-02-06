Hannah E. Deppner, 74, of Sunset Beach died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
Born in Brunswick County on April 10, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Joseph Frink and Mary Lucille Ellis Frink. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ramona King, and brothers, Billy Frink, Samuel Fletcher Frink and Gene Frink.
She was a retired accountant and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Surviving are her husband, Henry Michael "Mike" Deppner; son, Henry Michael "Herky" Deppner Jr. and wife Andrea Dawn of Douglas, Alaska; daughter, Tamii Jo Chapman and wife Mildred of Melbourne, Fla.; and granddaughter, Sharayah Jo Chapman.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, in the Brunswick Funeral Service Chapel.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4669 Mintz Street, Shallotte, NC 28470
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Feb. 7, 2019