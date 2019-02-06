Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Hannah E. Deppner, 74, of Sunset Beach died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.

Born in Brunswick County on April 10, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Joseph Frink and Mary Lucille Ellis Frink. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ramona King, and brothers, Billy Frink, Samuel Fletcher Frink and Gene Frink.

She was a retired accountant and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Surviving are her husband, Henry Michael "Mike" Deppner; son, Henry Michael "Herky" Deppner Jr. and wife Andrea Dawn of Douglas, Alaska; daughter, Tamii Jo Chapman and wife Mildred of Melbourne, Fla.; and granddaughter, Sharayah Jo Chapman.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, in the Brunswick Funeral Service Chapel.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4669 Mintz Street, Shallotte, NC 28470

Online condolences may be made to the family at

Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte







Hannah E. Deppner, 74, of Sunset Beach died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.Born in Brunswick County on April 10, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Joseph Frink and Mary Lucille Ellis Frink. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ramona King, and brothers, Billy Frink, Samuel Fletcher Frink and Gene Frink.She was a retired accountant and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.Surviving are her husband, Henry Michael "Mike" Deppner; son, Henry Michael "Herky" Deppner Jr. and wife Andrea Dawn of Douglas, Alaska; daughter, Tamii Jo Chapman and wife Mildred of Melbourne, Fla.; and granddaughter, Sharayah Jo Chapman.A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, in the Brunswick Funeral Service Chapel.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.Memorials may be directed to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4669 Mintz Street, Shallotte, NC 28470Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte Funeral Home Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory

5229 Ocean Hwy W

Shallotte , NC 28459

(910) 754-6363 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Feb. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close