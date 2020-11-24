Harold D. Babson, 81, of Old Dock, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 20, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

He was born in Ash on Oct. 10, 1939, son of the late Newman L. and Myrlie S. Babson.

Harold retired from the N.C. Department of Corrections. He also owned and operated Babson Services for 40 years specializing in Modification State Handicap work. He was a member of Palmyra Missionary Baptist Church in Whiteville.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving son, Dewane D. Babson, his loving grandson, Albert "Mac" McArthur Hawley, four brothers, William "Bunny" of Supply, Norvan of Old Dock, Danny and Darious Babson, both of Ash, and one sister, Jane Powell of Old Dock.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jettie Clifton Babson of the home; daughter, Abby B. Hawley and husband, David, of Old Dock; two special loving grandchildren, Clifton D. and Carrie A. Hawley of Old Dock; son, Derek H. Babson and fiancé, Jeanne Taylor (family Ashley, Aron Taylor and Bailey Groves), all of Ash; sisters-in-law Shirley, Jean, Teresa and Stella Babson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

His funeral service will be Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 2 p.m. at Palmyra Missionary Baptist Church by Pastor John Roberson. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery following his service.

Pallbearers are Scott Babson, Heath Babson, Matthew Babson, Alex Hawes, Mike Roberts, Dwight Babson, Charles Inman and Bailey Groves.

