Harold Middleton
It is with sorrow and regret that we inform you of the death of Harold Dean Middleton. He died from Pancreatic Cancer, Sunday Oct.13, 2019.
Harold was a resident of Brunswick County for close to 20 years. Born Oct. 17, 1955, he was raised in Hendersonville.
Preceded in death by his mother, Edith McMinn Middleton, and his father, Kenneth Middleton. He leaves behind his wife of 27 years, Brenda Johnson Middleton; his brother, Bruce Middleton (wife Kathleen); and sister Denise Middleton Praytor (husband " Nig").
Harold was a carpenter by trade, building many beautiful homes. In recent years he enjoyed a change of pace and worked for two great employers: Thomas Drugs for 9 years (Many thanks to Elizabeth Thomas Lewis and Ms. Sandra Thomas for treating us like family!) and Ocean City Chevrolet. Thanks to owner Gary Younts for all your kindness and support during Harold's long illness. Harold loved selling cars! If you need a new or used vehicle, ask for Harold's recommended salesman, Joe Turner. And, of course, tell them... Harold sent you!!!
Small donations can be made to Shell Point Baptist Church food pantry.
Please designate In Memory of Harold Middleton.
In closing, Harold left a message: "I have had a great life. Don't feel sorry for me. I am saved and in Heaven. Come see me!" Harold
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Oct. 24, 2019