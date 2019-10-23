Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Dean Middleton. View Sign Service Information LEE FUNERAL HOME 11840 Highway 90 Little River , SC 29566 (843)-390-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Middleton

It is with sorrow and regret that we inform you of the death of Harold Dean Middleton. He died from Pancreatic Cancer, Sunday Oct.13, 2019.

Harold was a resident of Brunswick County for close to 20 years. Born Oct. 17, 1955, he was raised in Hendersonville.

Preceded in death by his mother, Edith McMinn Middleton, and his father, Kenneth Middleton. He leaves behind his wife of 27 years, Brenda Johnson Middleton; his brother, Bruce Middleton (wife Kathleen); and sister Denise Middleton Praytor (husband " Nig").

Harold was a carpenter by trade, building many beautiful homes. In recent years he enjoyed a change of pace and worked for two great employers: Thomas Drugs for 9 years (Many thanks to Elizabeth Thomas Lewis and Ms. Sandra Thomas for treating us like family!) and Ocean City Chevrolet. Thanks to owner Gary Younts for all your kindness and support during Harold's long illness. Harold loved selling cars! If you need a new or used vehicle, ask for Harold's recommended salesman, Joe Turner. And, of course, tell them... Harold sent you!!!

Small donations can be made to Shell Point Baptist Church food pantry.

Please designate In Memory of Harold Middleton.

In closing, Harold left a message: "I have had a great life. Don't feel sorry for me. I am saved and in Heaven. Come see me!" Harold



Harold MiddletonIt is with sorrow and regret that we inform you of the death of Harold Dean Middleton. He died from Pancreatic Cancer, Sunday Oct.13, 2019.Harold was a resident of Brunswick County for close to 20 years. Born Oct. 17, 1955, he was raised in Hendersonville.Preceded in death by his mother, Edith McMinn Middleton, and his father, Kenneth Middleton. He leaves behind his wife of 27 years, Brenda Johnson Middleton; his brother, Bruce Middleton (wife Kathleen); and sister Denise Middleton Praytor (husband " Nig").Harold was a carpenter by trade, building many beautiful homes. In recent years he enjoyed a change of pace and worked for two great employers: Thomas Drugs for 9 years (Many thanks to Elizabeth Thomas Lewis and Ms. Sandra Thomas for treating us like family!) and Ocean City Chevrolet. Thanks to owner Gary Younts for all your kindness and support during Harold's long illness. Harold loved selling cars! If you need a new or used vehicle, ask for Harold's recommended salesman, Joe Turner. And, of course, tell them... Harold sent you!!!Small donations can be made to Shell Point Baptist Church food pantry.Please designate In Memory of Harold Middleton.In closing, Harold left a message: "I have had a great life. Don't feel sorry for me. I am saved and in Heaven. Come see me!" Harold Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Oct. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close