Mr. Morgan was born April 12, 1943 in Stanly County, son of the late James and Lugenia Edwards Morgan. After retirement 13 years ago he moved to Sunset Beach where he was an avid fisherman. He was a kid at heart, enjoyed watching boxing, as well as a great inventor. He invented a toy minnow catcher and was able to sell the patent to an Alaskan company for a lucrative profit. He was extremely proud of his family and enjoyed spending time with all of them. He was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Ellen Tripp.



Survivors include his wife, Barbara Morgan of Sunset Beach; children, Todd Meloy Morgan and wife Elizabeth of Kernersville, Brent Edward Morgan and wife Tracy of Mebane, Crystal Lee Morgan Robbins and husband Anthony of Mooresville, Tommy Gauthier and Todd Gauthier of Sunset Beach; brothers James "Jimmy" Morgan of Raleigh, Billy Morgan and wife Jeanette of Marion, and Tony Morgan of Texas; sister, Susie Robinson of Albemarle; and ten grandchildren, Kate, Hudson, Riley, Brady, Marin, Addison, Alexandria, Courtney, Brandy, and Ashley.



A memorial service was held Saturday, Nov.16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte. A reception serving a few of his favorite foods including banana pudding, hot dogs, and Coca-Cola followed the service.

