Heinz W. Dornfeld
Heinz W. Dornfeld, 80, of Calabash, died Oct. 27, 2019, in Martinsville, Va. Born on June 9, 1939 in Germany, he was the son of the late Artur and Elli Dornfeld.
Heinz proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne, during the beginning of the Viet Nam Conflict. He was an avid NASCAR fan.
Survivors include his spouse, Jeannie Dornfeld; son, Art Dornfeld and his wife, Diana; brother, Walter and his wife Reinhild; granddaughter, Sarah and her husband Bryan; and great-grandson, Callan; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service, with military honors, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, in Lee Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Victory Junction, 4500 Adam's Way, Randleman, N.C. 27317. A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
