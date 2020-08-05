1/1
Helen D. Doelman
Helen D. Doelman, of Calabash, N.C., beloved mother of Alison, Julie and Bret, grandmother to Gregory, passed away July 2020. Born in Belfast, N.Y., daughter of Earl and Margaret Franklin, sister to Mary, Melrose and James, all who preceded her in death.
Helen moved to North Carolina with her second husband Loren, deceased, from Clarence, N.Y. after their marriage. Both avid golfers and members of Possum Trot golf club, they brought joy and friendship to their many friends in Buffalo and Calabash.
Helen was a great bridge player and a long-time member of Saint Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church in Shallotte, N.C. Everyone loved Miss Helen and enjoyed her vibrant spirit and sense of fun. She was a favorite aunt to 12 nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A memorial service will be conducted at St Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church, final date and time to be announced. Burial will be in Belfast, N.Y. at Saint Patrick's Roman Catholic Church after the Covid-19 crisis ends. Any offered donations to her the memory of her life is requested to be made to Saint Patrick's Catholic Church, 3 Merton Avenue, Belfast, NY 14711.


Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Aug. 5, 2020.
