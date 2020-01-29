Helen Louise O'Rourke, 75, born Nov. 25, 1944, passed away at her home in Sunset Beach in the evening of Jan. 27. She graduated from East Peoria High School in East Peoria, Ill., in 1962. She was salutatorian of her class. She worked as a secretary and did the payroll for Kreiling Roofing in Peoria. She loved to decorate and travel a lot.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Wys and her mother Agnes Wys.
Helen is survived by her husband, Thomas O'Rourke of Sunset Beach, N.C.
Friends and family will gather on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the O'Rourke home, 977 Oyster Pointe Drive to remember Helen. Please make donations to the Lower Cape Fear Life Care
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jan. 30, 2020