Helen Louise O'Rourke

Guest Book
  • "Dear Tom:This is a sad Wed. morning and I'm so sorry for..."
  • "To the O'Rourke Family, Please accept my deepest sympathy. ..."
    - Kathy Meyer
Service Information
Myrtle Beach Funeral Home - Myrtle Beach
4505 Highway 17 Bypass South
Myrtle Beach, SC
29577
(843)-293-4505
Obituary
Send Flowers

Helen Louise O'Rourke, 75, born Nov. 25, 1944, passed away at her home in Sunset Beach in the evening of Jan. 27. She graduated from East Peoria High School in East Peoria, Ill., in 1962. She was salutatorian of her class. She worked as a secretary and did the payroll for Kreiling Roofing in Peoria. She loved to decorate and travel a lot.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Wys and her mother Agnes Wys.
Helen is survived by her husband, Thomas O'Rourke of Sunset Beach, N.C.
Friends and family will gather on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the O'Rourke home, 977 Oyster Pointe Drive to remember Helen. Please make donations to the Lower Cape Fear Life Care
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jan. 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.