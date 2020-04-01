Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen (Dylewsky) Morrison. View Sign Service Information LEE FUNERAL HOME 11840 Highway 90 Little River , SC 29566 (843)-390-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Dylewsky Morrison, 94, of Carolina Shores, passed away March 20, 2020. She was born in Stamford, Conn. on March 25, 1925 and was the daughter of Daniel Dylewsky and Anastasia Galuk Shimko Dylewsky.

She loved sports from an early age, playing field hockey in school. She enjoyed bowling from duck pins to 10 pins, continued bowling until she was in her early 90's. She also was an avid golfer and after retiring in 1980, joined the Carolina Shores Golf Club and won the women's club championship seven years. Becoming a member of Little River United Methodist Church in the early 80's, the Friendship Sunday school class and adult choir was a joy to her in her life. She worked many different jobs and finished her career selling real estate in the Calabash area.

Helen was proceeded in death by husband, James (Jim) Morrison and grandchildren, Kevin O'Dell and Dustin Berry. Survived by children, Deborah (Larry) O'Dell, Jim Morrison, Jr., Kathryn Berry (Loren) Edwards, and Lynn Morrison; grandchildren, Kristen Morrison, Sharon O'Dell (David) VanDyke and great-grandchildren, Tommy VanDyke, James VanDyke and Brian Berry.

No service will be held at this time.

Donation may be made to the Little River United Methodist Church Choir Fund. A guestbook is available at

Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.

