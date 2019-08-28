Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry 'Mac' Tyson II McMillian "Mac" Tyson II. View Sign Service Information Sharon United Methodist Church 2030 Holden Beach Rd SW Supply, NC 28462 Funeral service 11:00 AM Sharon United Methodist Church 2030 Holden Beach Rd SW, Supply , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Henry McMillian 'Mac' Tyson II of Leland passed away on August 23,

2019, at the Lower Cape Fear Mercy Center in Bolivia.

Mac was born on May 8, 1951, in Cumberland County to Henry McMillian

and Addie Williams Tyson, who preceded him in death. He was also

preceded in death by his sister, Carrie Eula Tyson Autry.

He is survived by two daughters, Clara Elizabeth Tyson of Raleigh and Anna Amelia

Tyson of Leland; a brother, John M. Tyson and his wife, Kirby, of Fayetteville; three nephews, Jason Marsh Tyson, John Havens Tyson and Henry Culbreath Tyson; a niece, Caroline Tyson

Cox; four grand-nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.

Mac grew up in the Cumberland County community of Gray's Creek, attended Gray's Creek High School and graduated from Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville in 1969. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill 1973 and later his Juris Doctor, from North Carolina Central University School of Law in 1976.

Early in his professional career, Mac worked as a teacher at Lewis Chapel Junior High School, and was later elected to the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners.

Mac worked for many years in private practice as an attorney in Fayetteville and Shallotte, where he practiced in the areas of criminal and traffic law, civil litigation, municipal law, wills, trust and estate planning. During his law career, he served as the attorney for the towns of Calabash, Holden Beach and Hope Mills.

He was an active member of Sharon United Methodist Church in Supply and loved the choir, music and his community.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, August 30, 2019, at Sharon United Methodist Church, 2030 Holden Beach Rd SW, Supply, NC 28462.

The family will also receive visitors at 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall at 102 Ann Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301 followed by a graveside service. Interment will be at Lafayette Memorial Park at 2301 Ramsey St, in Fayetteville, NC 28301

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Sharon United Methodist Church "Capital Improvement Fund" at Sharon UMC, 2030 Holden Beach Road, Supply, NC 28462 and to Gideons International at P.O. Box 834, Shallotte, NC 28459,

Online condolences are encouraged and may be offered at

White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel



