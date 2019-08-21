Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry F. "Hank" Mattutat. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 10:00 AM St. Brendan the Navigator Church Shallotte , NC View Map Celebration of Life Following Services VFW Post #7288 Calabash , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Henry F. (Hank) Mattutat

Henry F. (Hank) Mattutat, 96, of Carolina Shores passed away on August 14, 2019. He was born on May 17, 1923, and is survived by his wife Marilyn.



He was a child of the depression and first generation American, as were all his friends born in the Bronx, N.Y. Hank was the son of the late Ernst (Berlin, Germany, 1877) and Ginevra Mattutat, nee Pagani (Valenza en Po, Italy, 1888). He attended Public School 41 and Evander Childs High School where he captained the varsity swim team. He enlisted as a private in the U.S.



He was employed by several New York consulting engineering firms as a structural engineer. Marilyn and Hank married in 1950 and resided in the Bronx until 1957, when they moved with their 3 children to Old Bethpage Long Island where their fourth child was born. Hank began his 31-year career in the engineering office of Long Island Lighting Company. He progressed from Engineer to Supervisor to Division Manager to Engineering and Design Department Manager, retiring in 1988. During that time he also taught engineering courses at the Nassau County Community College to engineers preparing for their professional engineers examination.



Their love of golf and the ocean took Marilyn and Hank to Carolina Shores where they have lived since 1988. They enjoyed travel, the beach, golf and playing duplicate bridge as well. Hank made many friends at Sandpiper Bay and Angel Trace Golf Links where he served as a starter for 20 years. He was closest to "The Fadeaways," a golf group he played with for over 15 years and with whom he also enjoyed playing Liars Poker and drinking a few beers at a local sports bar. Hank was a member of the Calabash Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Posts. He was Building Committee Chairman for the construction of the Calabash American Legion Post, and a 3000 sq ft bar and lounge addition to the Calabash

Hank is survived by his best friend, faithful companion, guiding light and beloved wife of 69 years, Marilyn; children Nancy (Gene), Steve, James (Teri); 9 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. A loved son Daniel is deceased.

Funeral services will be August 23 at 10 a.m. at St. Brendan the Navigator Church, in Shallotte. A "Celebration of Life" will directly follow at the VFW Post #7288 in Calabash, N.C. for all family and friends who wish to attend.





Henry F. (Hank) MattutatHenry F. (Hank) Mattutat, 96, of Carolina Shores passed away on August 14, 2019. He was born on May 17, 1923, and is survived by his wife Marilyn.He was a child of the depression and first generation American, as were all his friends born in the Bronx, N.Y. Hank was the son of the late Ernst (Berlin, Germany, 1877) and Ginevra Mattutat, nee Pagani (Valenza en Po, Italy, 1888). He attended Public School 41 and Evander Childs High School where he captained the varsity swim team. He enlisted as a private in the U.S. Army in Dec 1942, and served as a 1st Lt. in occupied Japan until July 1946. Hank attended New York University College of Engineering under the GI Bill, graduating in 1951 with a Bachelor of Civil Engineering Degree, and later obtaining his professional engineer's license.He was employed by several New York consulting engineering firms as a structural engineer. Marilyn and Hank married in 1950 and resided in the Bronx until 1957, when they moved with their 3 children to Old Bethpage Long Island where their fourth child was born. Hank began his 31-year career in the engineering office of Long Island Lighting Company. He progressed from Engineer to Supervisor to Division Manager to Engineering and Design Department Manager, retiring in 1988. During that time he also taught engineering courses at the Nassau County Community College to engineers preparing for their professional engineers examination.Their love of golf and the ocean took Marilyn and Hank to Carolina Shores where they have lived since 1988. They enjoyed travel, the beach, golf and playing duplicate bridge as well. Hank made many friends at Sandpiper Bay and Angel Trace Golf Links where he served as a starter for 20 years. He was closest to "The Fadeaways," a golf group he played with for over 15 years and with whom he also enjoyed playing Liars Poker and drinking a few beers at a local sports bar. Hank was a member of the Calabash Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Posts. He was Building Committee Chairman for the construction of the Calabash American Legion Post, and a 3000 sq ft bar and lounge addition to the Calabash Elks Lodge . He was responsible for acquiring variances and permits and compliance with the building and zoning codes, as well as the building design, preparation of all construction specifications, purchasing, financing arrangements and construction coordination. Hank and Marilyn served as Dispatchers for the Calabash EMS prior to the formation of the Brunswick County EMS. He was a member of the original Calabash Planning and Zoning Board and was a Southwest Brunswick Water and Sewer Authority Commissioner. He was a member of St. Brendan the Navigator Parish.Hank is survived by his best friend, faithful companion, guiding light and beloved wife of 69 years, Marilyn; children Nancy (Gene), Steve, James (Teri); 9 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. A loved son Daniel is deceased.Funeral services will be August 23 at 10 a.m. at St. Brendan the Navigator Church, in Shallotte. A "Celebration of Life" will directly follow at the VFW Post #7288 in Calabash, N.C. for all family and friends who wish to attend. Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Aug. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Elks Lodge NYU Return to Today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close