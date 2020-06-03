Henry Frank Williamson, 83, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020.
Born November 18, 1936, he was a proud Columbus County native, Nakina High School graduate, Army veteran and lifelong member of Bethesda United Methodist Church. "Big Frank" was a one of a kind man. A prominent builder for many years in Ocean Isle Beach, and a local celebrity during breakfast hours at The Dawg House. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, camping and telling stories to anyone who would lend an ear. He helped raise and instill two sons, Frankie and Derrick, whom he loved dearly with common sense and life skills. His one and only granddaughter, Summer, was the apple of his eye from day one. A special friend Ms. Ruby June Miller was his real life angel the last 20 years keeping him smiling, well fed and loved. Big Frank loved having visitors stop by to see him, both family and old friends so he could pass his stories around for generations to come. His favorite quote from his Nakina High yearbook, "Let the good times roll," will be part of his legacy in our hearts forever.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Clay Williamson and Frances "Dock" Gore Williamson; siblings Jenkins Williamson, Alton Williamson, Dayton Williamson, Roger Williamson, Helen Long, Robert White and Inez Inman; and his beloved son, Charles Derrick Williamson.
He is survived by: his son, Frank Williamson and wife Teresa; daughter-in-law Kate Alderson; granddaughter Katherine Summer Williamson, all of Ocean Isle Beach and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Friday, June 5 at 2 p.m., at Bethesda Methodist Church in Nakina, N.C. Online condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Lower Cape Fear Life Care Hospice, 955 Mercy Lane Bolivia, N.C. 28422.
Brunswick Funeral Service Shallotte Chapel
Born November 18, 1936, he was a proud Columbus County native, Nakina High School graduate, Army veteran and lifelong member of Bethesda United Methodist Church. "Big Frank" was a one of a kind man. A prominent builder for many years in Ocean Isle Beach, and a local celebrity during breakfast hours at The Dawg House. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, camping and telling stories to anyone who would lend an ear. He helped raise and instill two sons, Frankie and Derrick, whom he loved dearly with common sense and life skills. His one and only granddaughter, Summer, was the apple of his eye from day one. A special friend Ms. Ruby June Miller was his real life angel the last 20 years keeping him smiling, well fed and loved. Big Frank loved having visitors stop by to see him, both family and old friends so he could pass his stories around for generations to come. His favorite quote from his Nakina High yearbook, "Let the good times roll," will be part of his legacy in our hearts forever.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Clay Williamson and Frances "Dock" Gore Williamson; siblings Jenkins Williamson, Alton Williamson, Dayton Williamson, Roger Williamson, Helen Long, Robert White and Inez Inman; and his beloved son, Charles Derrick Williamson.
He is survived by: his son, Frank Williamson and wife Teresa; daughter-in-law Kate Alderson; granddaughter Katherine Summer Williamson, all of Ocean Isle Beach and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Friday, June 5 at 2 p.m., at Bethesda Methodist Church in Nakina, N.C. Online condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Lower Cape Fear Life Care Hospice, 955 Mercy Lane Bolivia, N.C. 28422.
Brunswick Funeral Service Shallotte Chapel
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jun. 3, 2020.