Herbert "Nash" Bullard
Herbert "Nash" Bullard, 75, of Ash died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at SECU Hospice of Brunswick.
Nash was born in Columbus County on Dec. 26, 1943, son of the late Arthur Herbert and Gladys Edwards Bullard. He retired from Life of Georgia Insurance Company after many years. Nash was active in his community with Full Life Fellowship in Ash. He loved his family and friends and always made sure he left you smiling. Nash always had a saying: "You have to like yourself because you take you everywhere you go."
He was preceded in death by a sister, Deanna Glass. Survivors include his loving wife, Donna J. Bullard of Ash; children, Cheri Cutter-Fitzgerald and husband Sean of Florida, Susie Fox and husband Lee of Georgia, David Bullard and wife Ann of Arizona, Brian Thompson and wife Angie of Michigan, and Kerri Smith of Ash; thirteen grandchildren, Ashley, Sarah, Brian, Kaitlyn, Abby, Jack, Cora, Brooke, Jayna, Brandin, Brent, Victor, and Trinity; his favorite Aunt Carol; and several cousins.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Oct. 31, 2019