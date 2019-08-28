Horace Dickson Smith, 87, of Longwood died August 20, 2019.
Born in Brunswick County on December 19, 1931, he was a son of the late Sicero Smith and Bessie Hickman Smith. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Maggie Larrimore Smith.
He was a retired farmer and dedicated member of Longwood Baptist Church where he served on the Board of Deacons. He was a United States Navy veteran.
Surviving are his daughters, Vickie Grissett and Nancy Simmons (Floyd) all of Longwood; brother, Bryan Smith (Jackie) of Ash; sisters, Isolene Rosa of Howard Beach, N.Y., and Dora Kannady of Wilmington; grandchildren, Amber, Brandon and Kristen; and great-grandson, Dixon.
A celebration of life was conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, August 23, in Longwood Baptist Church by the Rev. Chris Stanley and the Rev. Jason L. Benton. Burial followed in the church cemetery with military honors. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Active casket bearers were Bryan Smith Jr., Sam C. Smith, Richard A. Teague, Brandon F. Simmons, Donald Davis and Israel Formyduval. Honorary casket bearers were Waburn Walton, Marvin Ward, Lennon Smith, Leroy Benton, Howard Benton and Charles Sommersett.
The family wishes to thank his caregivers, Elaine Moskowitz, Vicky Jones and Crystal Smith for their care of Mr. Horace during his illness.
Memorials may be directed to Liberty Homecare and Hospice, 1120 Ocean Hwy West, Supply, N.C. 28462.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Aug. 29, 2019