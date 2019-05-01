Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ida Belle Sellers. View Sign Service Information White Funeral and Cremation Service 603 Ocean Hwy E Bolivia , NC 28422 (910)-754-6848 Funeral service 2:00 PM Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Sanctuary Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Ida Belle Sellers, 93, of Supply died Monday April 29, 2019, at Universal Health Care, Bolivia.

Mrs. Sellers was born in Brunswick County on July 2, 1925, and was the daughter of the late John Floyd Evans and Crecie Clemmons Evans. She was wife of the late Gilford Burgwyn Sellers and was also preceded in death by a son, Allen Earl Sellers. She was an avid gardener and loved flowers and reading the Bible. She was faithful member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.

She is survived by a son, Larry Sellers and wife Debbie of Supply; four grandchildren, Adam D. Sellers (Casey), Erica S. Long (Eric), Dana S. Edge (Andrew), Jeffrey Sellers; six great-grandchildren, Hayden, Bryson, Emma, Owen, Logan, Stetson; a daughter in-law, Sandy Sellers.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019. at two o'clock in the afternoon at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Sanctuary with the Reverend Jesse Mooney officiating. Burial will follow in the Holden Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Owen Long, Adam Sellers, Jeffrey Sellers, Andrew Edge, Barry Evans, and Douglas Anderson.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church and other times from the home of Larry and Debbie Sellers.

