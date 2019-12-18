Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ina Lee (Gray) Fulford. View Sign Service Information White Funeral and Cremation Service 603 Ocean Hwy E Bolivia , NC 28422 (910)-754-6848 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Sabbath Home Baptist Church Funeral 2:00 PM Sabbath Home Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Ina Lee Gray Fulford, 88, of the Holden Beach Community died Thursday Dec.12, at Autumn Care Nursing Center, Shallotte.



Ina Fulford was born in Brunswick County on Sept. 24, 1931, and was the daughter of the late Herbert and Letha Blanton Gray. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jabie Fulford; a grandson, Cary Faircloth; and three brothers, John Gray, Landon Gray and Richard Gray. She was a faithful member of Sabbath Home Baptist Church where she served in the choir for 70 years. She was an excellent cook and prepared world-class oyster dressing. She was mother figure to many children throughout the community. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed fishing and hunting with her late husband and was a expert marksman and was an excellent yodeler. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



She is survived by a daughter, Sheri Fulford; significant other, Joe Varano of Holden Beach; grandchildren, Cane Faircloth and wife Brea of Holden Beach, Christopher Lasater and wife Briana of Supply; three great-grandchildren, Bella Faircloth, Brayln and Brantley Lassiter; a sister, Letha Mae Evans and husband Buddy of Shallotte; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services were held Monday Dec.16, at 2 p.m. at Sabbath Home Baptist Church, with the Rev.Wade McLamb and the Rev. Landis Lancaster officiating. The family received friends one hour prior to the service. Burial followed in the church cemetery.



