Irma Jackson Hilley Slater, 87, of Calabash, passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, at her residence. She was born on Dec. 22, 1932 in Iva, South Carolina, the daughter of the late Luther Allen Hilley and Harriet "Hattie" Campbell Hilley. She was the youngest of eight children. Irma was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Victor Othma Bossert Slater, Jr. and later, her life partner, Wayne D. Rupert.



Irma was an active member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. She loved playing bridge, knitting, gardening, reading and going to the movies. She was an avid crossword and jigsaw puzzle fan - in fact, jigsaw puzzles were always on the table on her porch and framed on the walls, and crosswords were in every room of the house. However, her favorite times were those spent with family. Lasting memories were made on "the dream trip" to Hawaii, complete with snorkeling and helicopter rides. She loved being active with her daughters and their families and was no sideline observer by any means. She made her family and friends laugh at her skits, games of dominoes, wits and wagers, guesstures, rat-a-tat-cat, and bowling. She loved Carolina tailgates and corn hole, as well as riding on the party barge and watching the fireworks at Kerr Lake on 4th of July. Irma loved the beach and collecting seashells, which she was doing the day before she passed. Her visits to New York brought fun times betting on the ponies at Saratoga. Visits to Florida brought many trips to The Freezer for shrimp and shopping at Pepper Creek Pottery in Homosassa. Perhaps her family's favorite was her love of music and dancing. She always danced like no one was watching - the beach shag being her favorite. he world was a better place with her in it. Irma's legacy will live on in each of her children and grandchildren.



Irma is survived by her four daughters and their families: Mr. Hager & Dr. Stephanie Rand of Durham, and their three sons: Alexander Slater Rand of Seattle, Wash., Jackson Kenan Rand of Atlanta, Ga., and Campbell Hager Rand of Durham; Ms. Melanie Slater of Calabash, and her daughter, Olivia Anne Weldon of Mt. Holly; Ms. Hilary Ward of Greensboro, and her 3 children, Madison Campbell Ward, Avery Elizabeth Ward, and Slater William Ward, all of Greensboro; and Dr. Valerie Reynolds of Huntersville, and her 2 daughters, Sierra Grace Reynolds and Ada Elizabeth Reynolds.



A funeral service was held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Saturday Jan.11, at 11 a.m. with a celebration of her life following the service.

