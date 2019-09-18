Jack Kirby Smith
Jack Kirby Smith, 83, of Holden Beach passed away on Aug. 27 with his loving family by his side.
Born in Wayne County, N.C. on April 8, 1936, Jack was a son of the late John Claude and Emma Crawford Smith. Jack was a U.S. Army veteran, an avid woodworker having built their home and many pieces of furniture at their home and garden. He loved people and will be missed for the lives that he touched and the people he inspired.
He was retired from Alcatel (formerly ITT) after over 30 years of service and was a longtime active member of the Holden Beach Chapel. In retirement, Jack was actively involved in his community serving as a commissioner for the Town of Holden Beach and was on the advisory board for NC Cooperative Extension in Brunswick County.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, J.C. Smith and a sister, Grace Bailey. Surviving are his adoring wife of 63 years, Catherine Smith; two sons, Matt Smith and partner Emily Croce of Boiling Spring Lakes, and Marcus "Marc" Smith and wife Jessica of Eden; three grandchildren, Ayden, Dylan Smith and Austin Taylor Hatley.
A Celebration of Life was conducted at 2 p.m. on Sept. 13, in the Holden Beach Chapel. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that donations be made in Jack's name to the Holden Beach Chapel, 107 Rothschild Street, Holden Beach, N.C. 28462.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Sept. 19, 2019