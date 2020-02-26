Jackson Ray Slagle, Jr., 57, of Ocean Isle Beach, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his son Jacob Honeycutt; father, Jack Slagle, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Sim and Peggy Elliott; maternal grandmother Lula Marie Taylor; paternal grandfather, Don Slagle; uncle Cleamon "Sonny" Elliott; and his nephew, D. J. Tench.
He is survived by his loving wife Christie Slagle; special dad, Ray Thomas; daughter, Abigail Honeycutt; parents, Phyllis "Skipper" Elliott Walters and Dean Allen Walters; brother, Scott Walters (Christina); niece Ashley; nephew, Allen; sister, Robin Lewis (Chris); nieces, Ashley and Grace and Karen "Candy" Slagle; nieces and nephews Karen, Bobby, Kelsey, and Candace; aunt Jenny Elliott Tench; cousins April Elliott Williams (Steve) and Amanda Elliott.
Special stepchildren, Breanna and Zachary; special grandchildren, Braxton, Baby Jack and Sailor.
For the past 15 years he was a valuable employee of Coastal Pool/PPM, Ocean Isle Beach, where he enjoyed working with his brother, Scott Walters. Jack was an avid Harley-Davidson motorcyclist and he enjoyed cruising in his Mustang with his four-legged companion Bandit.
Memorial services will be conducted by Pastor John Chase at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, at Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Feb. 27, 2020