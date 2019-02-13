Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Mr. Hans was born August 21, 1960, son of the late Louis and Evelyn Brobston Hans. He was a member of Liberty Tabernacle Church. His hobbies included fishing, deer hunting, and especially working on cars. Mr. Hans had a heart of gold and will be greatly missed by not only family, but all the friends who became like family.

Survivors include his loving wife, Robin Hans of Supply; two sons, Wayne Morris of Supply and Jeremy McCown and wife Ashley of Wesley Chapel, Fla.; two brothers, Louis Hans Jr. and wife JoAnn of Weirton, W.V. and Brian Hans and wife Cathy of Weirton, W.V.; six sisters, Diane Bunkley and husband Gilbert of Colliers, W.V., Susan Eddy and husband Earl of Weirton, W. V., Melissa Stonebraker and husband Doug of Ohio, Marguerite Panco of Vermont, Sherry McAlister and husband Curtis of Weirton, W. V., and Michelle Burdette and husband Brad of Weirton, W.V.; three grandchildren, Alan, Faith, and Lauren; four great-grandchildren; his loving mother-in-law, Vera

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at White Funeral and Cremation Service in Shallotte with the Rev. Donnie Jones and Pastor Debra Blythe officiating. Burial will follow in Silent Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Hickman, Richard Eury, Justin Brown, Eric Holmberg, Jason Doughty and Erwin Gullickson.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Following the burial, a reception will be held at White Funeral and Cremation Service in Shallotte.

Online condolences may be made to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

You may offer online condolences at



