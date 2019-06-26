James C. ""Jimmy"" Bedsole

James C. "Jimmy" Bedsole, 71, of Supply died on June 22, 2019.
Jimmy was born in Sampson County on February 6, 1948. He was a son of Mary Elizabeth Bullard Bedsole, Roseboro, and the late Seavey Bedsole. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Allen Bedsole.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran, a retired communication specialist, and a member of the Shallotte Moose Lodge where he held numerous officer positions.
Surviving in addition to his mother are his wife, Rhonda Blanchard Bedsole; a son, Jamie Bedsole (Tammy), Stedman; daughter, Shannon Bedsole Evans, Autryville; brother, Earl Bedsole, Fayetteville; sister, Sandy Norris, Garland; grandchildren, Noah, Jordan, Annie, and Addison; great-grandson, Julian.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. in the Brunswick Funeral Service Chapel with military honors.
Memorials may be directed to the Jewish National Fund Trees For Israel @ www.shiva.com
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on June 27, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
