James Colon Milliken
Mr. James Colon Milliken, 89, of Bolivia, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
James was born in Brunswick County on the July 28, 1931, to the late Shevie and Susie Rebecca Leonard Milliken. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Alton Milliken and John E. Milliken; two sisters, Bonnie Britt and Charlotte Brown; and a stepdaughter, Rhonda Galloway.
James was a man who loved his family, his God and the water. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. James was a longtime member and Elder of Union Chapel Pentecostal Church. His passion was being on the water. He worked for Cottrell Engineering for 31 years, and Wright Dredging Company for eight years. After his retirement from dredging after 40 years, his love of fishing drew him back to the ocean and he worked as a commercial fisherman so he could enjoy his love of net fishing and working in the river.
Surviving are his loving wife of 38 years, Jenny Lynn Milliken; two daughters, Renee Mitchell and husband James; Karen Hockett and husband, Kevin O., all of Bolivia; a sister, Delsore Evans of Supply; grandchildren Greg Mitchell, Danny Mitchell, Becky Mitchell, Kevin J. Hockett and Jessica Hockett; 13 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
Graveside services were conducted Sunday, Oct. 11, at 2 p.m. in the Union Chapel Pentecostal Church Cemetery, Supply, with Pastor Regan Mintz officiating.
The family requests with gratitude that donations be sent in James's name to the Union Chapel Pentecostal Church at 2039 Boones Neck Road, Supply, NC 28462, or to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org.
Pallbearers were Kevin J. Hockett, Kevin O. Hockett, Glenn Britt, Paul Hrubik, John Milliken and Jarod Ivey.
Online condolences are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com.
Michael J Fulwood Funeral Service Licensee, 910-471-5441.

Published in The Brunswick Beacon from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Union Chapel Pentecostal Ch Cem.
Funeral services provided by
Michael J Fulwood
6849 Sweet Gum Road NW
Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469
(910)471-5441
October 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Spencer Jr Bobby L
Family
