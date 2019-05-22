Guest Book View Sign Service Information Blyth Funeral Home 1425 Montague Avenue Extension Greenwood , SC 29649 (864)-223-2223 Visitation Higgins Memorial Home 20 Center Street Freehold , NJ View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church Hightstown , NJ View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Born October 9, 1935, in Clayton, N.Y., he was a son of the late Charles Henry and Lydia Wagner McAvoy. He attended Jamesburg High School in Jamesburg, N.J., and spent his early years working for Forsgate Farms in Jamesburg, N.J. and the Buxton Country Shoppes. He retired as a property manager with Landmark Properties in South Brunswick, N.J. and it was the experience he gained during his years of employment that earned him the nickname "Mr. Fix It" by his family. Jim's answer to anything was "sit down, I've got it" and his family will miss him setting up their beach chairs and cleaning up after family dinners.

An avid golfer, Jim loved to spend time on the links at his home club, Brick Landing Plantation in Shallotte, but he would take the opportunity whenever he could to test his skills at a new course. He also loved to travel with his wife, and she will treasure memories of their trips to Hawaii, Alaska, Ireland and the Mediterranean. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Greenwood, S.C. and a former parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hightstown, N.J., and St. Brendan's Catholic Church in Shallotte.

Jim and his wife celebrated 63 years of marriage and raised three beloved daughters, Pamela Jayne (Brad Sr.) Thompson of Greenwood, S.C., Laurie Lee (David) Ludgin of Bonita Springs, Fla. and Renee Marie Phipps of Manchester, N.J. He is survived by a sister, Nancy J. (James) Ferguson of Waretown, N.J. His pride was evident for his nine grandchildren, Bradford (Amie) Thompson, Jenna Lee Thompson, David (Kristi) Thompson and Caitlyn (Bryan) Morris, Samuel and Benton Ludgin, Matthew (Erin) McAvoy, Sarah and Dan Phipps. He enjoyed the most recent additions to his family, great-grandchildren, William and Dori Thompson, Evelyn Thompson, Harrison, James and Charles Morris, and Gavyn Guadalupe.

Jim was predeceased by three brothers, Clark McAvoy, Charles McAvoy and Josiah McAvoy and a sister, Betty Shaw.

The family will receive friends at Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold, N.J., on Tuesday evening, and will observe a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hightstown, N.J. at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Inurnment will follow in Old Tennent Church Cemetery. Tennent, N.J.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The 1st Tee of Coastal Carolina, P.O. Box 1820, Shallotte, NC 28459, or to Brunswick Community College Scholarship Fund, 500 College Road, Bolivia, NC 28422, or to the .

For online condolences, please visit

Blyth Funeral home & Cremation Services is assisting the McAvoy family.







James (Jim) Curtis McAvoy, 83, resident of Royal Oak Villas, husband of Janet (Mount) McAvoy, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019.Born October 9, 1935, in Clayton, N.Y., he was a son of the late Charles Henry and Lydia Wagner McAvoy. He attended Jamesburg High School in Jamesburg, N.J., and spent his early years working for Forsgate Farms in Jamesburg, N.J. and the Buxton Country Shoppes. He retired as a property manager with Landmark Properties in South Brunswick, N.J. and it was the experience he gained during his years of employment that earned him the nickname "Mr. Fix It" by his family. Jim's answer to anything was "sit down, I've got it" and his family will miss him setting up their beach chairs and cleaning up after family dinners.An avid golfer, Jim loved to spend time on the links at his home club, Brick Landing Plantation in Shallotte, but he would take the opportunity whenever he could to test his skills at a new course. He also loved to travel with his wife, and she will treasure memories of their trips to Hawaii, Alaska, Ireland and the Mediterranean. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Greenwood, S.C. and a former parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hightstown, N.J., and St. Brendan's Catholic Church in Shallotte.Jim and his wife celebrated 63 years of marriage and raised three beloved daughters, Pamela Jayne (Brad Sr.) Thompson of Greenwood, S.C., Laurie Lee (David) Ludgin of Bonita Springs, Fla. and Renee Marie Phipps of Manchester, N.J. He is survived by a sister, Nancy J. (James) Ferguson of Waretown, N.J. His pride was evident for his nine grandchildren, Bradford (Amie) Thompson, Jenna Lee Thompson, David (Kristi) Thompson and Caitlyn (Bryan) Morris, Samuel and Benton Ludgin, Matthew (Erin) McAvoy, Sarah and Dan Phipps. He enjoyed the most recent additions to his family, great-grandchildren, William and Dori Thompson, Evelyn Thompson, Harrison, James and Charles Morris, and Gavyn Guadalupe.Jim was predeceased by three brothers, Clark McAvoy, Charles McAvoy and Josiah McAvoy and a sister, Betty Shaw.The family will receive friends at Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold, N.J., on Tuesday evening, and will observe a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hightstown, N.J. at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Inurnment will follow in Old Tennent Church Cemetery. Tennent, N.J.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The 1st Tee of Coastal Carolina, P.O. Box 1820, Shallotte, NC 28459, or to Brunswick Community College Scholarship Fund, 500 College Road, Bolivia, NC 28422, or to the .For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com Blyth Funeral home & Cremation Services is assisting the McAvoy family. Published in The Brunswick Beacon on May 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations