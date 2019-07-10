James Earl McLean, 54, of Shallotte died Thursday July 4, 2019, at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick.
James was born in Wilmington on July 10, 1964, and was the son of the late Robert Franklin McLean and Mattie Marlene Robinson and was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Winferd Robinson.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila T. McLean; a daughter, Jamie McLean Nelson and husband Dustin of Pinehurst; two granddaughters, four step-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert McLean and wife Brenda of Holden Beach, Danny McLean of Shallotte; a stepsister, Anita Robinson Smith and husband Shawn; a half sister, Jen Syanthong and husband Chick of Huntersville; and several nieces and nephews.
James retired from working Nuclear Outages building scaffolding. He loved his family dearly and his friends and enjoyed having a good time entertaining people and riding his Harley.
There will be no services.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Hwy., Bolivia, N.C.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on July 11, 2019