James Emory "J.E." Walters
James Emory "J.E." Walters, Ocean Isle Beach, formerly of Robeson County died August 14, 2019.
Born in Orrum, N.C., he was a son of the late Oliver Rendal Walters and Clara Stone Walters.
He was retired from North Carolina Department of Transportation as a maintenance supervisor. He was a member of Proctorville Mason Lodge #643 AF&AM and the Sudan Shrine.
Surviving are his wife, Vivian Sue Everette Walters; daughter, Kayla Ann Ward (Dr. Ernie), Whiteville; son, Jeffrey Allen Jones (Jennifer), Holly Springs; brother, Rendal Walters, Myrtle Beach; sister, Iris Bland, Pinehurst; grandchildren, Emory Elizabeth Ward, Rachel Katherine Stockley, Jacob Allen Jones, and Jackson McGuire Jones; and a special niece, Renee Bland.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Brunswick Funeral Service Chapel. Masonic Rites will be accorded by Proctorville Lodge #643 AF&AM.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to SECU Hospice "Brunswick House," 1414 Physician's Drive, Wilmington, N.C. 28401.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte, N.C.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Aug. 22, 2019