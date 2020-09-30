James Ervin Stanley, 68, of Ash, died Thursday, Sept. 24, at his home.
Mr. Stanley was born in Horry County, S.C., on Oct. 23, 1951, and was a son of the late Harry Detlaw "Tink" Stanley and Frances Grainger Stanley.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Timmy Stanley, and a brother, Dellon "DE" Stanley.
Ervin enjoyed fishing, bowling and watching old western shows. He loved being around other people. He was a terrific father and very much loved his children and provided well for his family and was a hard worker.
He is survived by a daughter, Susan Stanley of the home, a grandson, James Upchurch of the home; a brother, Danny Stanley of Ash and a nephew, Jason Stanley of Shallotte.
Funeral services were Monday, Sept. 28, at the Lou White Memorial Chapel of White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Dr., Shallotte, with The Rev. Ricky Hewett officiating. Burial followed in the Azor James Smith Cemetery, Ash.
