1/1
James Ervin Stanley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Ervin Stanley, 68, of Ash, died Thursday, Sept. 24, at his home.
Mr. Stanley was born in Horry County, S.C., on Oct. 23, 1951, and was a son of the late Harry Detlaw "Tink" Stanley and Frances Grainger Stanley.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Timmy Stanley, and a brother, Dellon "DE" Stanley.
Ervin enjoyed fishing, bowling and watching old western shows. He loved being around other people. He was a terrific father and very much loved his children and provided well for his family and was a hard worker.
He is survived by a daughter, Susan Stanley of the home, a grandson, James Upchurch of the home; a brother, Danny Stanley of Ash and a nephew, Jason Stanley of Shallotte.
Funeral services were Monday, Sept. 28, at the Lou White Memorial Chapel of White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Dr., Shallotte, with The Rev. Ricky Hewett officiating. Burial followed in the Azor James Smith Cemetery, Ash.
You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Chapel, 754-3333.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
White Funeral and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Funeral
03:00 PM
White Funeral and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral and Cremation Service
3660 Express Drive
Shallotte, NC 28470
9107543333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved