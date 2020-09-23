James Ira "Jimmy" Hill, 84, of Shallotte, formerly of Palm Harbor, Fla., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, in the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Life Care Center, Bolivia.
Born in Zephyrhills, Fla., on May 8, 1936, Jimmy was a son of the late Felton and Maude Hancock Hill. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Otis Hill, and two sisters, Mildred Kennedy and Ruby Butler.
After high school, Jimmy joined the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. After returning from the war he began a distinguished career with the Florida Highway Patrol and retired as a homicide investigator after 25 years of service. He then was employed with the Days Auto Body Shop for 20 years and then moved to North Carolina where he worked for his brother-in-law, Dale Hewett, of Dale Hewett Construction, for several years. His hobbies include deer hunting, fishing and golf.
Surviving are his loving wife, Cindy M. Hill; a son, James J. Hill and wife, Lisa, of Dade City, Fla.; a daughter, Laura Hill of Dade City, Fla.; a granddaughter, Kendall Hill; nephews, Buster (Eileen), Steve (Julie), Richard (Peggy) and a niece, Susie Pippen (Robert).
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted Saturday, Oct. 3, at 2 p.m. at United Vision Pentecostal Church where he and Cindy attended. Military honors will be performed by the U.S. Army. The family will receive friends with refreshments following the service in the church fellowship building.
The family requests with gratitude that donations be made in Jimmy's name to Lower Cape Fear Hospice who took such great care of him in his last days. Lower Cape Fear Hospice, Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401, www.lifecare.org.
