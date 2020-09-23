1/1
James Ira Hill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Ira "Jimmy" Hill, 84, of Shallotte, formerly of Palm Harbor, Fla., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, in the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Life Care Center, Bolivia.
Born in Zephyrhills, Fla., on May 8, 1936, Jimmy was a son of the late Felton and Maude Hancock Hill. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Otis Hill, and two sisters, Mildred Kennedy and Ruby Butler.
After high school, Jimmy joined the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. After returning from the war he began a distinguished career with the Florida Highway Patrol and retired as a homicide investigator after 25 years of service. He then was employed with the Days Auto Body Shop for 20 years and then moved to North Carolina where he worked for his brother-in-law, Dale Hewett, of Dale Hewett Construction, for several years. His hobbies include deer hunting, fishing and golf.
Surviving are his loving wife, Cindy M. Hill; a son, James J. Hill and wife, Lisa, of Dade City, Fla.; a daughter, Laura Hill of Dade City, Fla.; a granddaughter, Kendall Hill; nephews, Buster (Eileen), Steve (Julie), Richard (Peggy) and a niece, Susie Pippen (Robert).
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted Saturday, Oct. 3, at 2 p.m. at United Vision Pentecostal Church where he and Cindy attended. Military honors will be performed by the U.S. Army. The family will receive friends with refreshments following the service in the church fellowship building.
The family requests with gratitude that donations be made in Jimmy's name to Lower Cape Fear Hospice who took such great care of him in his last days. Lower Cape Fear Hospice, Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401, www.lifecare.org.
Online condolences are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com
Michael J Fulwood Funeral Service Licensee, 910-471-5441.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Service
02:00 PM
United Vision Pent Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Michael J Fulwood
6849 Sweet Gum Road NW
Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469
(910)471-5441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved