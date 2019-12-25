Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Jay "Jim" Urban. View Sign Service Information Myrtle Beach Funeral Home - Myrtle Beach 4505 Highway 17 Bypass South Myrtle Beach , SC 29577 (843)-293-4505 Celebration of Life 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Clara's on the River Battle Creek , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James Jay Urban, 58, died Friday, Dec.13, after a tragic accident in Little River, S.C. He was killed in a hit and run while crossing Highway 17. James (Jim) is survived by his mother, Doris Urban of Battle Creek, Mich.; brother Richard Urban (Jane) of Minnetonka, Minn. and three sisters, Karen Siders (Greg) of New Philadelphia, Ohio; Michelle Evans (Rick) of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Tracy Sokolowski (Roger) of Battle Creek, Mich.; as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins and close friends who loved him dearly. His father Richard B. Urban died in Nov. 2014.



The family is deeply grateful for having had the opportunity to spend so much time with Jim in recent months. He had been living in Michigan last year with family and friends and worked last summer at Marywood golf course, after having been in the Carolinas the last 30 years. Marywood was his childhood course where he learned to love the game, often golfing 27 holes daily in his teens. He was a truly gifted golfer, first evidenced in high school where he was part of St. Philip's State Championship team in Battle Creek, and continued throughout his whole life. After a brief year or two off due to back problems, he came back to golf just last year and immediately was back in stride, beating his siblings Rick and Tracy first time out. He had just arrived back to "start again" in the Myrtle Beach area at River Hills golf course there, "back where it was warm" just two days before the accident.



Jim was known for a lot of things. He had the bluest of blue eyes, which were his trademark feature, and he never tired of that "beautiful eyes" compliment. At his favorite watering hole in Calabash, they actually only knew him as "Blue." He was also known for his incredibly smart and unique wit and a sense of humor that was magnetic and brought continuous laughter to all those around him. He was a hard and dedicated worker, loved to challenge his intelligence daily watching Jeopardy and doing crosswords and Sudoku, and to say Jim was passionate about politics and the world around him would be an understatement. Anyone who knew Jim would tell you that he had a caring heart of gold and one of the best personalities of all time. He will be deeply missed by all who love him.



The family has opted for cremation. We will be joining some of Jim's closest friends (his second family) down South to spread his ashes. There will be a celebration of Jim that will take place 'open house style/casual' on Jan. 18, between 5 and 8 p.m. at Clara's on the River in Battle Creek in their banquet room.

Myrtle Beach Funeral Home and Crematory will be assisting the family.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent in Jim's honor to the First Tee of the Coastal Carolinas organization at

