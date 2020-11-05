James Larry Inman passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the age of 90.
Born May 1, 1930, to Henry Blackwell Inman and Velma Smith Inman. Larry grew up in Freeland near the Waccamaw River. He started plowing the fields at age 3 and though he pursued other careers, he never stopped being a farmer at heart.
Larry attended Waccamaw School where he was a member of Future Farmers of America. Despite being voted most bashful in his class, he captured the affections of Geraldine "Tootsie" Formyduval, who became his high school sweetheart. In 1950 they married, and Larry began building them a home in Brunswick County. Shortly before it was completed, he was drafted into the Army and stationed in Alaska.
During that time, Tootsie relocated to Charlotte pursuing employment and following his military service, Larry joined her. He gave the house he had built to his brother, having never lived in it after its completion. This was emblematic of Larry - his desires always took a back seat to what was best for his family. He worked at a paint shop and later for the postal service. In the 1960's, to support the family, he took a second job at The Charlotte News.
Despite his heavy workload, Larry always made time for family. Tootsie never drove, so Larry did all the shopping, errands and chauffeuring of children. When Tootsie's parents' health began to fail, Larry made weekly round trips between Charlotte and Ash, dropping off or picking up Tootsie so that she and her sisters could spend alternating weeks caring for her parents. This was typical of Larry - if something needed to be done, he did it and didn't quit until it was finished.
Larry worked with Tootsie to grow a large vegetable garden and a yard full of flowers. Much of the family's food came from the garden, and many of their favorite dishes began as seeds Larry planted. If the weather didn't permit gardening, Larry was likely in the basement covered in sawdust. Many of the items he crafted are so beautiful and well-built that they have become family heirlooms.
Larry not only served his family. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, he was a family history specialist and a faithful home teacher.
Above all else, Larry loved Tootsie. In the final months of her life, Larry often wouldn't leave her bedside, even to eat. He doted on her and worried over her every need until the last day of her life in May 2020. He was determined to be there as long as she needed him.
Larry is survived by his four children, Richard Inman, Suzanne Willden, David Inman and Andrew Inman; six grandchildren, Lauren, Rachel, Lindsay, Ross, Jared and Ethan; and three great-grandchildren, Ammon, Aaron and Henry.
A private service will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, at 11 a.m. at Brunswick Memorial Gardens in Shallotte. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry's honor to Future Farmers of America at https://ffa.givenow.stratuslive.com/ffadonate.
Services in care of Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service, Charlotte. Online condolences may be made at HankinsandWhittington.com
or to BrunswickFuneralService.com.