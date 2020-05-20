James Lee Webb, Jr., 32, of Old Dock, N.C. passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in New Hanover Regional Medical Center after a lengthy illness.
Lee was born in Newport, Tenn. on June 10, 1987 to the late James Lee Webb, Sr. and Mrs. Janice Kay Smelcer of Chadbourn, N.C. In addition to his father, Lee was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Maggie Webb; maternal grandmother, Margaret Smelcer; nephews, Carter Milligan and Kaiden Davis.
Lee was a talented and gifted auto mechanic before sickness took his eyesight. He attended the Christian Harvest Center Church of Whiteville.
Survivors include his loving wife, Bobbi Grainger Webb; two sons, Jeffery Webb, Takada Zimmerman; two daughters, Amber and Taylor Davis; his mother, Janice Smelcer; a sister, Melissa Fine; a brother, Brandon Webb; step-mother, Robin Webb; nieces and nephews, Kaylee Fine, Gauge Davis, Brianna, Catherine and Bobby Grainger, Garrette, Cameron and Carolina Milligan, Leethan and Ellanor Webb.
Due to the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, memorial services will be private.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on May 21, 2020